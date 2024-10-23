Barcelona player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Raphinha runs riot! Brilliant Brazilian leads demolition of Bundesliga giants with unbelievable hat-trick as Hansi Flick haunts ex-club in Champions League

The former Leeds star scored a stunning treble as the Spanish giants demolished their opponents in a shock Champions League drubbing

Despite having not beaten Bayern Munich almost nine years, Barcelona were truly stunning on Wednesday evening, recording a 4-1 hammering that will likely send shockwaves throughout the European game. That Hansi Flick is a former coach of Bayern will only serve to rub salt into Bavarian wounds.

Barcelona, amazingly, had the lead within a minute, as Raphinha sprang beyond Bayern's offside trap, rounded Manuel Neuer, and finished coolly.

Bayern thought they were level before the 10-minute mark thanks to a brilliant Harry Kane header but he was ruled offside by VAR. He only had to wait until the 20th minute to get on the scoresheet, though, finishing a Serge Gnabry cross with an absolutely brilliant volley.

Barca were back in front after the half-hour mark thanks to an excellent finish from Robert Lewandowski after a clever assist from Fermin Lopez, with Neuer stranded.

The hosts had a third on the stroke of half-time, Raphinha adding a second with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after a stunning cross-field ball from Marc Casado.

Ten minutes after the restart, Barca had a fourth, and Raphinha had his hat-trick, chesting Lamine Yamal's long ball forward, taking two touches, and powering an effort into the bottom corner.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...