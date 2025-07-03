'Barcelona's No. 10 is in very good shape' - Rivaldo sends message to Lamine Yamal as wonderkid set to take over iconic shirt at Camp Nou L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo sent a message to Lamine Yamal as the wonderkid is set to take over the iconic No.10 shirt at Camp Nou, following in the footsteps of the legendary Lionel Messi. While no formal announcement has been made by the club, it is widely understood that Yamal has given his blessing for the reveal to coincide with his 18th birthday.