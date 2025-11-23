Getty/GOAL
Barcelona handed Marcus Rashford boost ahead of Chelsea trip but Pedri set to miss mammoth Champions League clash
Rashford fit for Chelsea clash — Pedri to miss out
Barcelona’s preparations for their crucial Champions League meeting with Chelsea took a dramatic turn as Rashford returned to full training on Sunday after several days away from the squad. The England international had missed Thursday and Friday’s sessions and was not present at Camp Nou on Saturday, with shifting explanations from personal problems to minor physical issues and eventually the flu, creating confusion over his condition. His reappearance at the Ciutat Esportiva, however, has eased concerns, and he now looks set to be included in the travelling squad.
Meanwhile, Pedri has been definitively ruled out of the trip to London after failing to train with the group on Sunday, ending any lingering hopes of an early return. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a left hamstring injury in El Clasico on October 26, and despite optimism in recent weeks, Barcelona have opted for caution. With his recovery still incomplete, the club now expects him to return at the weekend against Deportivo Alaves or, at the latest, Atletico Madrid on December 2.
Frenkie de Jong remains available in the Champions League after missing the clash with Athletic Club, serving a suspension on Saturday, providing a timely boost for Flick as he prepares to face Chelsea’s aggressive midfield. Alejandro Balde is also expected to feature despite hobbling off in the 4-0 win over Athletic Club, while several first-team regulars underwent recovery sessions following Saturday’s match.
Barcelona slowly recovering from injury crisis
Rashford’s availability comes at a pivotal moment for Barcelona, who remain determined to build on an encouraging start to their European campaign under Flick. The English forward has become one of the team’s most dynamic attacking outlets this season, and his return ensures the club retains a key source of directness and creativity on the left wing. With Ferran Torres returning to form against Athletic Club and Raphinha returning, Flick now faces a healthy but challenging selection dilemma.
Pedri’s absence, however, highlights a recurring issue for Barcelona as they prepare for the intense winter stretch. The midfielder endured multiple muscular problems between 2022 and 2024 before an injury-free last season; as such, Barcelona remain intent on protecting him from further long-term setbacks. His unavailability for such a high-profile match underlines the need to manage his workload carefully despite the temptation to accelerate his comeback.
- Getty Images Sport
Rashford's re-emergence at Barcelona
Rashford’s renaissance at Barcelona has been one of the stories of the season, with the loanee delivering 15 goal involvements in 16 matches across all competitions. He has rediscovered his confidence under Flick, thriving in a system that encourages aggressive wide play and fast breaks. His Champions League form has been particularly impressive, making his return ahead of Stamford Bridge a significant tactical advantage.
Barcelona’s broader injury landscape has improved recently, with Alejandro Balde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski available and several players regaining fitness at the right time. Nonetheless, major fixtures like the Chelsea clash magnify the impact of any missing key player, especially one with Pedri’s influence. However, Fermin Lopez's dictation of play during Camp Nou's reinauguration will likely mean that the Spaniard will play alongside Frenkie De Jong at Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona prepare for Chelsea showdown at Stamford Bridge
Barcelona now prepare for Tuesday night’s heavyweight meeting with Chelsea, where Rashford could feature from the start depending on his condition on matchday. Flick will assess his forward options closely, balancing Rashford’s explosiveness with Torres’ form and Raphinha’s return as he aims to craft a cohesive frontline for the biggest match of the month. Whatever his decision, the Englishman’s recovery offers a major tactical boost.
The focus then shifts to Pedri’s imminent return, with the club hopeful he will be fit for Saturday’s match against Deportivo Alaves. Should he need additional time, the following fixture against Atletico Madrid is expected to mark his comeback, allowing him to reintegrate gradually before the December schedule intensifies. Barcelona’s medical team believe he has shaved around ten days off the original prognosis, but insist the priority is ensuring he avoids further setbacks.
Advertisement