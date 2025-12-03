Barcelona lose key player for the remainder of 2025 as huge injury blow overshadows win over Atletico Madrid

For Olmo, the injury is especially disheartening given his history. During his time at RB Leipzig, he endured a similar dislocation to the same shoulder, an issue that ultimately required surgery and left him sidelined for two months. Tuesday’s setback has revived those concerns, with Barcelona anxious about what further scans may reveal.

The timing is also problematic for Flick, who is already without Fermin Lopez. Should Olmo be ruled out for an extended period, the Barca manager would be left with only Dro Fernandez as a natural attacking midfielder, though Raphinha could be repurposed into a central role if necessary.

Flick acknowledged the concern while speaking after the match. "Pedri is fine, just a little tired. Dani Olmo has shoulder problems…we’ll see," he said cautiously.

