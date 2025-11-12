Getty/GOAL
Barcelona deny wrongdoing over Lamine Yamal's withdrawal from Spain squad despite FA's 'surprise'
Barcelona deny wrongdoing over Yamal’s treatment
Barca have hit back at the RFEF after officials accused the club of failing to communicate details about Yamal’s injury procedure, which led to his withdrawal from Spain’s World Cup qualifying squad. Yamal was released from international duty earlier this week after undergoing radiofrequency therapy to manage his ongoing pubalgia. The RFEF claimed they were only informed of the treatment hours after it took place - a claim Barcelona strongly dispute.
Yamal’s procedure was conducted in consultation with Belgian specialist Dr. Ernest Schilders, an internationally recognised expert in the field. Barcelona said the treatment was approved jointly by their medical staff, the player, and Dr. Schilders, and that the RFEF were notified immediately afterward, according to Mundo Deportivo, with the club insisting they have done nothing wrong.
The procedure took place on Monday, November 10, one day after the match against Celta Vigo, and emphasised that the recovery process is “under control” with no serious complications expected. Barcelona reaffirmed that their only concern was ensuring Yamal’s “optimal recovery and progressive return to the pitch,” adding that they have remained in constant communication with Spain’s medical team throughout the process.
The latest disagreement marks another flashpoint in the growing tension between the two institutions, following recent public disputes between Flick and De la Fuente over the teenager’s workload and handling on international duty.
RFEF express ‘surprise and discomfort’ at Barcelona’s actions
The RFEF released a detailed statement expressing frustration at the situation and alleging that Barca carried out Yamal’s treatment without notifying them in advance.
“The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning.
“This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days."
The RFEF also extended their best wishes to the Barcelona star, saying they were “confident he will recover well and return stronger,” but made clear that they viewed the club’s actions as a breach of medical protocol.
De la Fuente ‘surprised’ by lack of communication
La Roja head coach De la Fuente later echoed the RFEF’s stance, admitting that the situation was unlike anything he had experienced before.
“There are procedures that take place outside the Federation's control," he told RNE Deportes. "That's what happens, we have to accept it. I've never experienced a situation like this before. I don't think it's very normal. It has surprised us all. You don't have any news, you don't know any details, and on top of that, it's a health issue, so you're left surprised.”
The Spain boss also appeared to defend his previous decision to call Yamal up despite fitness concerns raised by Barcelona manager Flick.
"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."
Barcelona confident amid growing club-country tension
The Catalan giants maintain that Yamal’s radiofrequency therapy was a standard medical decision - a minimally invasive treatment to relieve nerve-related groin pain. The club believe they acted with full transparency and coordination, emphasizing that all documentation was provided to the Federation.
Yamal’s progress continues to be monitored closely by Barca’s medical team, who expect him to return after the international break. The winger has played three full 90-minute games in his last four appearances, scoring in each of them. The teenager is expected to be fit for Barcelona’s clash against Athletic Club on November 22, barring any setbacks. As for Spain, qualification for the 2026 World Cup remains within reach, but the handling of one of Europe’s brightest young talents has once again sparked a familiar feud between club and country.
