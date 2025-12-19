Barcelona close in on Norwich wonderkid! Catalan side set to sign teen sensation who already has four caps for England U17s

According to The Sun, Tavares has been on the radar of Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, both of whom were eager to secure one of English football’s most exciting young prospects. However, Barcelona have moved decisively, offering a clearly defined pathway that is believed to have proved decisive in the player’s thinking.

Tavares has already had a taste of senior football. He made his first-team debut for Norwich in a pre-season friendly against Dutch side Volendam in July. Although he has yet to feature in a competitive senior fixture, his progress has been relentless. Eligible to move abroad due to his Portuguese passport, Tavares has also represented England at Under-17 level, earning four caps and further enhancing his reputation. His most eye-catching moment this season came when he scored a remarkable 16-minute hat-trick for Norwich’s youth side in a 6-0 victory over Malaga’s academy.