Aditya Gokhale

'Barcelona will always be your home' - Actor Hugh Grant sent wholesome message by Spanish club as Hollywood star endorses 'mes que un club' motto after attending La Liga win against Athletic Club

Hugh Grant visited Barcelona during their 2-1 win over Athletic Club and the Notting Hill actor has now been sent a wholesome message by the club.

  • Barcelona get a visit from Hugh Grant
  • Actor endorses club's famous motto
  • Received a heartwarming response
