Barcelona accused of 'turning a deaf ear' as Camp Nou workers protest against possible deportation of almost 50 foreign employees ahead of sold-out reopening

Tensions are rising in Barcelona as the redevelopment of Camp Nou faces new controversy. On Tuesday, dozens of construction workers gathered outside the stadium to protest the alleged dismissal and potential deportation of around 50 foreign employees working under irregular conditions. The protest, organised by Spain’s CCOO trade union, accused contractors Limak and Ekstreme Works of attempting to send undocumented workers back to their home countries “without any guarantees.” Union representative Carlos del Barrio claimed many had endured extreme working conditions, telling EFE: “Some of them have been working twelve hours a day, seven days a week, for more than a year.”

According to the union, the workers, who “do not have papers” are being dismissed without fair treatment or compensation. “The moment they set foot on Turkish territory, their ability to defend themselves will be diminished,” Del Barrio added.

He urged the club and authorities to intervene, calling on Spain’s government to activate emergency immigration regularisation measures and ensure all affected workers are registered with Social Security.