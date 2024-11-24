'An average Premier League team' - Roy Keane delivers brutal Man Utd verdict after draw with Ipswich and explains why new boss Ruben Amorim has no chance of a top four finish
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has ripped into his old side, labelling them 'average' after watching Ruben Amorim draw his first game in charge.
- Man Utd draw 1-1 against Ipswich Town
- Keane blasts Man Utd's 'average' squad
- Believes Red Devils won't achieve top four