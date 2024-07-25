Aston Villa to complete stunning coup?! Unai Emery's side plot Karim Adeyemi move as they bid to beat Chelsea and Juventus to Borussia Dortmund speedster
Aston Villa are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi this summer and hope to beat Chelsea and Juventus to his signature.
- Aston Villa looking to bring in new forward to replace Diaby
- Villans been one of Europe's top spenders this summer
- Chelsea and Juventus also interested in BVB man