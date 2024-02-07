Aston Villa lose Rachel Daly! Lionesses star hit with FA suspension for 'violent conduct' after shocking elbow on Bristol City opponent

Ameé Ruszkai
Rachel Daly Aston Villa Women 2023-24Getty
Rachel DalyWSLAston Villa WomenWomen's football

England star Rachel Daly has been banned for three games after an incident of "violent conduct" in Aston Villa's draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

  • England star Daly suspended for three games
  • Admits 'violent conduct' charge from Bristol draw
  • Will miss Aston Villa's upcoming WSL fixtures

