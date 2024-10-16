Arsenal women's player ratings vs Valerenga: USWNT's Emily Fox comes up clutch as post-Jonas Eidevall era begins with much-needed Champions League win

Caitlin Foord, Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo were all also on the scoresheet as interim head coach Renee Slegers oversaw an important victory

After a tumultuous week which started with a 5-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich, continued in a disappointing league defeat at home to Chelsea and peaked when head coach Jonas Eidevall handed in his resignation, Arsenal battled to an unspectacular, but hugely important, 4-1 win over Valerenga on Wednesday night. The centre of defence still looked shaky, the midfield often lacked tempo and the forwards weren't their most clinical, but it always felt like a game that was all about the result, not the performance.

Just a day after Eidevall's departure, interim coach Renee Slegers didn't overcomplicate things. She kept the changes to a minimal and sent the players out to show their quality, something full-back Emily Fox did from the get-go. There were only two minutes on the clock when the U.S. star netted her first Arsenal goal and it was a contribution that set the tone for her individual display, which was excellent. Caitlin Foord doubled that lead before the half-hour mark and, at that point, the home fans could be forgiven for relaxing.

But it took just a few minutes for a lapse in concentration at the back to let Valerenga back into the game, with Olaug Tvedten the beneficiary in the closing stages of the first half. Arsenal had plenty of chances to make it three and it felt like this would be a nervy one until that came, with the visitors seeing a particularly big chance for Karina Saevik go begging.

Those anxieties were finally eased in the closing stages. Five minutes from time, Stina Blackstenius picked out Mariona Caldentey to fire home and then the Spaniard played in Alessia Russo, whose finish further ensured the Gunners would get their first win of the Champions League group stage.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...