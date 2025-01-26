Arsenal women player ratings vs Chelsea: Lionesses star Beth Mead has a shocker & Katie McCabe loses her head as Gunners' WSL title hopes suffer major blow

The Blues battled to a huge home victory over Renee Slegers' side, who never really found their rhythm and finished the game with ten players

Chelsea pulled nine points clear at the top of the WSL table after beating Arsenal 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Guro Reiten's penalty six minutes from time was enough for the hosts, who had largely been kept quiet by a stubborn Gunners performance.

Lionesses star Beth Mead missed the visitors' best chance in the first half and was substituted early in the second to compound her misery, before Katie McCabe was sent off for protesting the late decision to award Chelsea a spot-kick.

Arsenal stay third behind Manchester City in the table after the loss, which leaves them with a mountain to climb in the WSL title race.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...