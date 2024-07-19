Calafiori ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Arsenal told why Ricardo Calafiori would be perfect summer signing with 'offensive' abilities highlighted

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has explained why he thinks Ricardo Calafiori would be the perfect summer signing for the Gunners.

  • Arsenal hoping to sign Calafiori from Bologna
  • Negotiations continuing with Serie A side
  • Sagna says defender would be ideal signing
