Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal told they need THREE key signings to close the gap to Man City in Premier League title chase by club legend

ArsenalPremier LeagueTransfersManchester City

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to make three more signings if they want to compete with Manchester City in the title race.

  • Club legend wants Arsenal to make three signings
  • Urged the club to add one more striker to their roster
  • Arsenal beat Aston Villa on Saturday
