Arsenal player ratings vs PSV: Gunners go goal crazy! Ethan Nwaneri and Martin Odegaard shine as Mikel Arteta's side score SEVEN in record-breaking Champions League rout

It was a stroll in the park for Mikel Arteta's men as they demolished their Dutch hosts in Eindhoven on Tuesday

Arsenal are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they trounced PSV 7-1 on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta's men made easy work of their Dutch hosts in the first leg of the last-16 tie, only giving away a goal through a penalty late in the first half.

PSV posed an early threat when Ismael Saibari smacked the bar at the end of a counter-attack, but Arsenal responded quickly, working the ball into the box for Declan Rice to lob it towards the back post where Jurrien Timber was perfectly placed to nod in from close range.

Before long, it was 2-0 and Arsenal were cruising. A smart Gunners move ended with a dangerous Myles Lewis-Skelly ball into the box for Ethan Nwaneri to blast in.

They were gifted the third goal. PSV appeared to have snuffed out an attack, but Ryan Flamingo went down out of nowhere and Mikel Merino pounced on it, quickly tucking it past goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

PSV were given a lifeline when Thomas Partey hooked Luuk de Jong in the box, and Noa Lang comfortably converted, but just as soon as the second half had begun, Nwaneri's low cross caught out Benitez, and Odegaard was there to feed on the scraps to make it 4-1.

Within seconds, Arsenal had a fifth. This time, substitute Riccardo Calafiori poking it through to Leandro Trossard for a simple finish. Then, Odegaard took on a pass from Merino and burst forward before firing in, and in the last five minutes, Calafiori popped up with a striker's finish after a fine ball from Odegaard.

For all the criticism the Gunners have faced for not signing a striker in January, they are the first team to score seven or more away goals in a Champions League knockout match.

