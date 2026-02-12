Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Eberechi Eze Arsenal Brentford 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Eberechi Eze flops again as Gunners drop crucial points in Premier League title race despite Noni Madueke's fine header

Arsenal missed out on the chance to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's side, who were way off their best throughout a frustrating evening in west London, looked to have found a way to win when Noni Madueke headed home superbly just after the hour mark. But Keane Lewis-Potter produced his own exceptional header 19 minutes from time to earn the hosts a point they thoroughly deserved and put a dent in the Gunners' title hopes

Having seen Manchester City win so convincingly against Fulham 24 hours earlier, all eyes were on Arsenal to see how they would respond against a Brentford side who have been in fine form in recent weeks. And the visitors looked nervy during a really poor first half which saw the off-colour Gunners fail to muster a single shot on target.

The introduction of Martin Odegaard for the disappointing Eberechi Eze at half-time did spark an improvement, and it led to the breakthrough, with Madueke rising superbly at the back post to head home Piero Hincapie's cross.

But Brentford responded really well and levelled through Lewis-Potter's header. They could easily have won the game late on, too, with Igor Thiago twice going close, although Gabriel Martinelli also saw a great chance go begging in stoppage time to earn Arsenal all three points.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...

  • Brentford v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Made a superb save to keep out Thiago's point-blank header after his own poor throw-out had played Arsenal into trouble. Was constantly under pressure from set-pieces.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Typically solid at the back, but was unable to really influence things in an attacking sense.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Drafted in to replace Saliba and performed well, as he has done almost ever time he has come into the team. Made one fabulous late block to deny Thiago.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Real physical battle with Thiago. Booked early on, but didn't let that impact his performance. Made some excellent blocks. 

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Few good runs down the left and put a couple of dangerous looking crosses in, including the one to set up Madueke's goal.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-ARSENALAFP

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Neat and tidy, but not as influential as usual.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Arsenal's best player during an under-par first half. Could have done better with a chance when set up by Odegaard at 1-0.

    Eberechi Eze (3/10):

    Really tough evening. Handed a big opportunity given Havertz's injury but couldn't take advantage. Just wasn't in the game at all and hooked at half-time. Looks like a player incredibly short of confidence.

  • Brentford v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    Outstanding header to break the deadlock in the second half. Had done little before that, but that was a moment of real quality.

    Viktor Gyokeres (6/10):

    Worked hard against a physical Brentford defence, but didn't really get a sniff of goal himself.

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    So impressive against Sunderland last time out, but couldn't really repeat that this time around. Few decent moments, but was on the fringes of things.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Brentford v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    His introduction at half-time led to Arsenal's best period in the game, but he did allow Lewis-Potter to escape him for the equaliser.

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    Couldn't really get into the game having replaced Madueke.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Missed a golden chance to win it late on.

    Riccardo Calafiori (N/A):

    On late on for Hincapie.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    His preparation will have been impacted by the loss of both Havertz and Saliba, but he will be disappointed with the performance. Changes didn't really lead to an improved performance.

FA Cup
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Wigan crest
Wigan
WIG
0