'Not enough' - Arsenal legend names two stars who are holding Gunners back as they risk falling behind Liverpool in title race

Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit believes that there are two players in Mikel Arteta's squad who are holding back the Gunners' potential.

  • Arsenal told two players holding them back
  • Martinelli and Jesus heavily criticized by Petit
  • Arsenal six points off Liverpool in title race
