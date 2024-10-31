Arsenal Emirates StadiumGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal's huge fixture headache! Gunners handed scheduling nightmare as Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace clashes with women's team playing at Emirates

Arsenal have been handed a scheduling nightmare as their Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace will clash with the women's team playing at the Emirates.

  • Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals beating Preston
  • Will next host Crystal Palace in mid-December
  • Might potentially clash with the UWCL fixture against Bayern
