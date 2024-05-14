Arsenal fans stage 2am fireworks display 'outside Man City hotel' - but plot to derail title rivals embarrassingly backfires after HUGE gaffe

Getty/XChris BurtonArsenal fans stage 2am fireworks display 'outside Man City hotel' - but plot to derail title rivals embarrassingly backfires after HUGE gaffeArsenalPremier LeagueManchester CityTottenham vs Manchester CityArsenal fans have seen their plans to disrupt Manchester City’s sleep patterns in the Premier League title race backfire following a huge gaffe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBlues in north London to face SpursCrucial clash in race for top-flight crownEfforts of Gunners supporters went to waste<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the score in the reverse Premier League fixture this season?</h3><ul><li>1-1</li><li>2-2</li><li>3-3</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who scored the only goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Spurs in the FA Cup in January?</h3><ul><li>Joško Gvardiol</li><li>Nathan Aké</li><li>Rúben Dias</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which outfield player has played the most minutes in the Premier League for Man City this season?</h3><ul><li>Julián Álvarez</li><li>Phil Foden</li><li>Rodri</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which year did Kyle Walker join Man City from Spurs?</h3><ul><li>2015</li><li>2016</li><li>2017</li></ul></section>