Arsenal face nightmare schedule ahead of north London derby as Gunners pay price for competing on all fronts

The newly rearranged fixture will see Arsenal travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves on Wednesday, February 18. While midweek games under the lights are part and parcel of elite football, the timing of this particular trip is arguably as bad as it could have been for Arteta. By moving the game to this specific Wednesday, the authorities have essentially forced Arsenal to play a high-intensity away match just 96 hours before one of the biggest games of their season.

That Sunday, Arsenal are scheduled to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the north London derby. The derby is a fixture that rarely requires additional narrative, but the physical disparity between the two sides will now be a major talking point. While Spurs will have almost two full weeks to prepare for the arrival of their rivals since they have already been eliminated from the FA Cup, Arsenal will be returning from Molineux in the early hours of Thursday morning. The lack of rest and preparation time for such a volatile and physically demanding fixture presents a significant dilemma for Arteta, who must decide whether to rotate his stars against Wolves and risk league points, or play a fatigued starting XI against Tottenham.

