Trouble for Arsenal?! Al-Nassr launch move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo in search for Cristiano Ronaldo support - but Gunners hold advantage in transfer pursuit Rodrygo Al Nassr FC Transfers Arsenal Real Madrid

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are determined to sign Rodrygo as they look for support for Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. The Saudi side are reportedly ready to offer a blank cheque to the Brazilian and have already approached the player's representatives. The 25-year-old, however, would prefer to move to the Premier League instead of heading to the Middle East.