Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

The Gunners are going in search of a first Premier League title since 2004, while they are without a major trophy of any kind since 2020.

Arsenal have come ever so close to winning the Premier League over the last few years, finishing as runners-up in three successive seasons. Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping to go one step further in 2025-26.

The Gunners will begin their search for a first title in 22 years with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on the opening weekend of the campaign, with their first home match coming a week later against newly-promoted Leeds. However, a tricky start will also see Arteta's men travel to Liverpool and Newcastle during the first six rounds of fixtures.

The first north London derby of the season will take place in late November, with Tottenham under new head coach Thomas Frank. The reverse fixture will take place in February.

Arsenal will wrap up the season away at Crystal Palace on May 24, where they will be hoping to be crowned as the new champions of England.

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of Arsenal's Premier League matches in 2025-26.*