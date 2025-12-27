AFP
'He will score many more goals!' - Arne Slot praises Florian Wirtz as midfielder finally breaks scoring duck in Liverpool win over Wolves
Quickfire double helps Liverpool edge past winless Wolves at Anfield
After putting together a five-game unbeaten run in the league which included successive victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool knew they had the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and move into the top four by securing all three points on home soil.
However, while Slot’s side were locking horns with a beleaguered Wolves team who were winless in their previous 17 league games beforehand, Rob Edwards’ visitors proved to be a tough nut to crack as the match threatened to remain goalless heading into the interval.
Yet in a late first-half salvo, Liverpool were able to break Wolves’ stubborn resistance when Ryan Gravenberch latched onto Jeremie Frimpong’s cutback, before firing past goalkeeper Jose Sa for his first goal since September’s derby victory over Everton.
And the champions were two goals to the good just 60 seconds later when Hugo Ekitike charged forward in what was a terrific solo run, before the in-form forward teed up Wirtz who coolly slotted the ball home in a moment both he and everyone connected with Liverpool were so desperate to see.
Wirtz backs up recording first league assist by scoring maiden goal
After making an underwhelming start following his big-money move from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, Wirtz may have finally turned a corner for Liverpool.
Before breaking his duck against Wolves, the 22-year-old recorded his first league assist in his side’s nervy 2-1 win at Tottenham on 20 December, teeing up Alexander Isak as the Sweden striker sustained a leg fracture when opening the scoring in north London.
That is a view that is shared by Liverpool head coach Slot, who believes the goals will now start to flow Wirtz ahead of upcoming league fixtures against Leeds United, Fulham and leaders Arsenal, in what is a testing eight-day period at the start of January.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game against Wolves, Slot said: "The team have seen how much he (Wirtz) did already for us, creating chances and being so close to a goal. He will go on and score many more goals than one for us. I think Florian did more than only score today."
Germany star insists he was always 'confident' he would break duck
Expressing his joy after finally finding the back of the net for Liverpool, Wirtz also told Sky Sports: "It was very nice the feeling on the pitch with the fans around. I was very happy and I still am. I was confident that I would score one day. I wanted to start earlier scoring and assisting but it was like this and I have to accept it. I just know that it will come and I try to keep going like that. We played a brilliant first half. We lost the game and got it back. Everyone was working hard. In the last 20 minutes, we made it a bit difficult. I cannot explain why. We have to change that. That's how we want to do it. We want to be there and be on top of the table. It's not been an easy start for us but we're doing better and getting the points."
Slot hails 'special' tribute to late Liverpool striker Jota before kick off
In a beautiful tribute before kick off, Diogo Jota’s sons Dinis and Duarte accompanied the matchday mascots in what was the first meeting between Liverpool and Wolves following the late striker’s tragic death in a car accident in Spain in July.
The Portugal international scored 44 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions for Wolves, before joining Liverpool in September 2020, winning three major honours at Anfield.
Asked about the emotional tribute to Jota, Slot said in his post-match press conference: "Difficult but in a way also special and nice. I think, again, the football world showed again how to behave in moments like this.
"Our fans have been incredible since the tragedy has happened until today. Every single moment they've done what you would hope they do in memory of him. But today, again, the away fans showed that it's not only about our fans, it's also about the fans of other teams. So, [in the] 18th minute they started singing for Diogo, the Wolves fans, and our fans were clapping. And in the 20th minute, it was the opposite way around.
"You guys know and I know this for one-and-a-half years now how special English fans are, and I think today we've shown to the outside world, to the whole world, that it's not only the players who make this league special but it's definitely also the fans."
