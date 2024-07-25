20240506 Arne Slot(C)Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'It will probably happen' - Arne Slot offers intriguing update on Liverpool's transfer plans ahead of new Premier League season

Arne SlotLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Arne Slot is expecting to bring more players to Liverpool this summer after a quiet start to the transfer window.

  • Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as head coach
  • Yet to make a signing this summer
  • Expects that to change in the coming weeks
