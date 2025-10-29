Getty Images Sport
Another injury blow for Rafael Leao? AC Milan coach explains star winger's early substitution in Serie A draw against Atalanta
Leao withdrawn at half-time as injury fears return
Milan were forced into a precautionary change at half-time during their 1-1 Serie A draw against Atalanta, with the Portuguese international substituted after feeling discomfort in his hip. The 26-year-old forward, who had scored four goals in his last three appearances, was replaced by Christopher Nkunku as coach Allegri looked to avoid aggravating the issue.
Allegri’s decision to remove Leao sparked concern, especially with crucial fixtures on the horizon. Leao has been struggling with fitness issues since he sustained a calf injury in their first competitive game of the season in August. He then missed the first four Serie A matches before making his return in late August. Leao was then released early from Portugal’s national team camp by head coach Roberto Martinez after suffering another setback. The winger sat out the World Cup qualifier against Hungary and returned to Milan to follow a tailored rehabilitation program.
Allegri explains Leao substitution and injury updates
Speaking to media after the match, Allegri clarified that Leao’s substitution was a precautionary move, saying: "He had a hip problem. Then at the end of the first half he wasn’t feeling great, so I decided to take him off anyway because the team needed fresh players. Rafa wasn’t getting going, so I decided to take him off."
Allegri also provided updates on striker Santiago Gimenez and defender Pervis Estupinan, both of whom have been managing knocks. “Gimenez is a bit of a knock, we’ll see about Leao, but it shouldn’t be anything special. We should also have Estupinan against Roma. These are ten days where we need to grit our teeth a bit, and then after the break we’ll start again with all the players.
“We’re having a few injuries at this point, but the team is responding well. The lads should be happy with their performance in Bergamo.”
Allegri reflects on Milan’s display against Atalanta
The game at the New Balance Arena began brightly for Milan, as Samuele Ricci’s deflected half-volley put them ahead in the fourth minute. However, Atalanta struck back through Ademola Lookman’s powerful finish in the 35th minute and the sides could not be separated over the second-half and left with a point each.
The Milan boss admitted frustration over his side’s first-half errors but was pleased with the team’s response after the break. “We were forced to defend because we made a lot of technical mistakes on outbound balls. The second half was a good one, with plenty of chances to score. We made bad decisions in the final 20 meters, where we absolutely must improve,” Allegri stated.
Despite conceding what he called an “avoidable goal,” Allegri saw encouraging signs in Milan’s approach. “We need to improve our scoring percentage and our passing choices in the final 20 meters. This team needs to be more confident than they are. The lads should be happy with their performance in Bergamo. We’re extending our positive streak.”
Atalanta, who pressed aggressively throughout, forced several crucial saves from Mike Maignan as Milan managed to hold firm under pressure.
Leao’s season form and Milan’s Serie A outlook
Leao’s early exit overshadowed what has been an efficient start to the campaign. With three starts and four goals across all competitions since his return from injury, he has been central to Milan’s attacking output, thriving in a role closer to goal and showcasing improved efficiency. His fitness will be key as Allegri’s side faces a crucial stretch of fixtures before the international break.
The draw in Bergamo marked Milan’s second consecutive stalemate, following another 2-2 result against Pisa. With Napoli and Roma both in strong form, Milan’s margin for error is shrinking. However, the Rossoneri remain well-placed in second with 18 points from nine games, a solid foundation as they continue to rebuild under Allegri’s system.
“Now on Sunday we have a good match against Roma,” Allegri said. “We need to grit our teeth, stay compact, and finish this run of matches strongly before the break.”
Attention now turns to Sunday’s high-powered encounter against Roma at San Siro. Allegri is optimistic about having both Leao and Gimenez available for selection, with further medical tests confirming that the winger’s hip issue is minor. The upcoming fixture carries major implications in the Serie A title race, with Milan hoping to close the gap on Napoli and maintain pressure on Roma and Inter.
