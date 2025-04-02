'I hope it happens' - Ange Postecoglou backs USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino to return to Tottenham and admits there are 'some outstanding candidates' if he is sacked by Spurs
Ange Postecoglou says he would be happy to see Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham and opened up on speculation about his own future at the club.
- Postecoglou under pressure at Tottenham
- Would be happy for Pochettino to come back
- Says there are some 'outstanding candidates' to replace him