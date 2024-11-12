AngeOut?! Sacking Postecoglou won't fix Tottenham - but loveable Aussie is running out of time to keep Spurs from the brink of another disaster

Spurs have dropped to 10th in the Premier League table heading into the November international break, and pressure is mounting on their head coach.

Tottenham Hotspur are football's best example of a living paradox. They are thrilling and frustrating, fantastic and feeble, tremendously troublesome and wickedly woeful. To best demonstrate this on a tangible level, they sit 10th in the standings, yet boast the Premier League's best goals-scored tally and second-best goal difference, while they have one of the division's better defensive records.

For Spurs fans, they have barely had time to bask in the warm, undersoil-heated glow their new billion-pound stadium was meant to provide since moving in over half a decade ago. The board were cut-throat with their decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino, but have failed to find a suitable long-term replacement for him since, cycling their way through permanent successors in Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and now Ange Postecoglou.

Success continues to steer clear of this part of north London, and like the many men who came before him, Postecoglou is now under the microscope for failing to deliver. Tottenham were booed off after allowing Ipswich Town their first top-flight win in 22 years on Sunday, halting momentum and sending them into a fifth-successive international break off the back of a disappointing defeat.

The mood around N17 is souring again. Postecoglou has little time to prove he is the right man to lead the club forward.