'The best player after Andres Iniesta' - Neymar reunites with ex-PSG team-mate amid glamorous New Year celebrations alongside pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi
Neymar caught up with ex-Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marco Verratti as he celebrated the New Year with his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.
- Neymar met ex-PSG colleague Verratti
- Celebrated New Year with pregnant girlfriend Bruna
- Neymar returned from injury earlier this week