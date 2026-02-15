Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie shines in controversial Juventus loss as Patrick Agyemang reaches scoring milestone

+ Christian Pulisic came off the bench in the final moments as Luka Modric saved AC Milan with a late goal in a 2-1 win over Pisa
+ Folarin Balogun was active but couldn't quite find his goal. It didn't matter much as Monaco ran away as 3-1 winners against Nantes
+ With Villarreal chasing the game, Alex Freeman came on as a 79th-minute substitute in a 2-1 loss to Getafe
+ Malik Tillman played the second half of Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 blowout of James Sands' St. Pauli.
+ Joe Scally was a second-half substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach's 3-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Gio Reyna did not feature due to an injury issue
+ Tim Weah played a solid 90 minutes and picked up a yellow card, but Marseille threw away a 2-0 lead to draw, 2-2, with Strasbourg
+ John Tolkin and Holstein Kiel are flirting with the relegation zone in the 2. Bundesliga after losing, 2-1, to Schalke
+ A tough day for Mark McKenzie and Toulouse, who fell, 2-1, to 10-man Le Havre
+ Antonee Robinson and Fulham came from behind to earn a 2-1 FA Cup win over Stoke City
+ After going down 2-0, Auston Trusty and Celtic fought all the way back to stun Kilmarnock in a 3-2 win
+ Noahkai Banks helped Augsburg keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Heidenheim