Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic ramps up minutes for Milan, Juventus' Tim Weah and Weston McKennie face season-defining clash, Tyler Adams looks to impress

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a crucial matchweek for McKennie and Juve

The last couple of weeks have been mixed for Americans abroad. The stars - Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie - have struggled for form and fitness, failing to hit the highs they had shown at various points this season. Elsewhere there have been some really strong performances, with Tyler Adams quietly piecing together one of his best campaigns under the excellent Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth, and Tim Weah stepping up.

But this weekend brings an undoubted sense of turbulence.

Pulisic has a knock, and is unlikely to play all 90 minutes for AC Milan as they struggle to claw their way back into the Champions League picture in Italy. McKennie and Tim Weah are set to feature for Juventus in a game in which they surely can't piece together another drab draw. And Gio Reyna has another new manager, and a clean bill of health - will that lead to anything?

Perhaps the most stable player is Adams, who will once again be in the engine room for the Cherries as they hope to continue their undefeated run. But it's not just those four in the picture. The likes of Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Josh Sargent and Chris Richards will also be in action for their respective clubs.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.