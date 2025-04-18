Americans Abroad: Chris Richards' Crystal Palace meet Tyler Adams and Bournemouth, Antonee Robinson and Fulham clash with Chelsea and Christian Pulisic's Milan set to battle out derby vs. Atalanta

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Pulisic and Robinson in major matches

With just weeks remaining in the season, desperation is setting in across Europe as teams scramble for three crucial points. Even the smallest mistake could have major consequences - whether it's qualifying for European competition in 2025-26 or simply staying in the top flight. For several key American players, the pressure is especially intense.

In Italy, Christian Pulisic is going to need to step up big as the Rossoneri desperately need three points. The U.S. international leads the club in a combined goals and assists across 2024-25 with nine goals and eight assists, and come Sunday, will need to wear his best boots as Milan take on Atalanta in the Derby di Lombardia. Coming into the match, he's notched two assists in his last two appearances, but has not found the back of the net since March 15 - a 2-1 win over Como.

In England, meanwhile, the storylines really begin to unfold.

Chris Richards and Crystal Palace host Tyler Adams and Bournemouth in Premier League action on Sunday as the Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak - a stretch where they have conceded 10 goals. Richards, who scored against Manchester City last weekend, will look to bounce back defensively as he clashes with the Cherries who, last weekend, won their first match across all competitions since Feb. 15.

Come Sunday, Antonee Robinson and Fulham will have one of their most difficult tests yet on the calendar as they host Cole Palmer and Chelsea. The Blues will be in desperate need for a victory as they continue their climb up the table in search of Champions League soccer in 2025-26. The Cottagers, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a defeat to Adams and Bournemouth last weekend, while Robinson himself will have his hands full with the tricky Palmer operating on his flank of the pitch.

