Alvaro Morata responds to Cesc Fabregas' warning that he should 'change careers' after red card in Como's shock defeat to Fiorentina
Fabregas pulls no punches after Morata madness
The Spain international just before the hour mark of Saturday's game with his team in search of an equalising goal. He was booked in the late stages after a tussle with Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora, but a minute later he was dismissed for knocking his head against Luca Ranieri's in an incident off the ball, much to his manager's frustration.
Fabregas openly questioned the maturity of his most experienced striker. Having expected the former Real Madrid and Chelsea man to lead by example for his younger teammates, the Como boss was left seething. He suggested that the forward might be in the wrong profession if he cannot handle the dark arts of Serie A defenders without losing his cool, saying that "provocation is part of football".
"I expect much more from an experienced player like him. We can’t make excuses, though, and we can’t allow for what other people do on the pitch to affect us," he said to DAZN.
Striker admits error amid social media storm
After retreating into silence for several hours, Morata took to Instagram to address the controversy and his manager’s stinging public rebuke. The striker appeared to accept the blame for his lack of discipline, acknowledging that he had let his emotions get the better of him. However, his message also contained a defiant undertone regarding the criticism he faces.
"Once again, I have made a mistake," he posted. "Once again, I have brushed against that constant noise where anything goes, where expressing an opinion seems more important than thinking, and where speaking carries less weight than the echo it generates. Onwards, working and fighting as I have always done."
Costly consequences and lost momentum
The timing of the red card could not have been worse for the ambitious Italian club, who are currently fighting to secure a top-six finish. Beyond the immediate loss of points, the suspension creates a tactical headache for the coaching staff. Morata’s lapse in self-control means he will be suspended for the upcoming clash against AC Milan - the club he is technically on loan from - forcing Como to reshuffle their attack for a marquee fixture.
This disciplinary blow is particularly frustrating as it comes just as Morata appeared to be finding his feet again following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He had recently celebrated his first goal of the season against the very same opponents in the Coppa Italia, a goal he described as "one of the most important of my life" because it marked the end of a difficult 100-day injury layoff. However, the goodwill from that emotional comeback has evaporated quickly following his late-game meltdown.
Looking ahead to San Siro
With a congested fixture list, Como have little time to dwell on the loss or Morata’s individual error. The striker's absence will leave a significant void in their attacking options, but the team must turn the page immediately. Fabregas remains focused on moving forward, highlighting that his side must show more "desire" and "energy" if they are to maintain their league position and bounce back from this setback.
For Morata, however, the next few days will be spent watching from the stands rather than influencing play on the pitch. He will have plenty of time to reflect on a warning that has reverberated across the Italian top flight. As his teammates march out at the iconic San Siro without him, the Spaniard must decide how he will respond to his manager's challenge to toughen up and channel his aggression more effectively.
