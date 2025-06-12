Alvaro Morata opens up on anxiety attacks and mental health issues as Spain captain ‘needs to think’ about retiring from national team after penalty heartbreak in Nations League final defeat to Portugal
Alvaro Morata has constantly battled with depression and mental health struggles, and is contemplating retirement from the Spanish national team.
- Morata opens up on struggles with mental health
- Admits experiencing anxiety attacks
- Will consider retirement from international football