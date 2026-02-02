Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are locks, but who else makes the squad? Predicting Jesse Marsch's 2026 World Cup Canada roster

A home World Cup is fast approaching, and for Canadian soccer, it doesn’t get bigger than this. Long defined by hockey, Canada has waited for a moment to show how far it has come as a footballing nation - and that moment is now. Soccer has pushed firmly into the mainstream, fueled by a growing pool of elite players and an acclaimed manager on the sidelines. A strong showing at the 2024 Copa América hinted at what might be possible. Now, the pieces are in place.

But who's going to be on the pitch? FIFA is allowing teams to bring 26-man squads to the World Cup, which offers head coach Jesse Marsch the chance to toy around with his squad configuration. Canada have depth pretty much everywhere, and there are no obvious holes in this team - assuming everyone is healthy. Indeed, if there's anything the last 12 months have taught Marsch, it's that this player pool might just be a little bit deeper than he originally thought.

It means Canada's manager has some tough decisions to make. Most of the starting XI more or less picks itself at this point, albeit in various configurations. But there's competition off the bench, and some true vets find their places in doubt for the first time. When the big decisions do come in the summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the Reds' World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where Canada stand as of January...