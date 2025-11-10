'All that misery' - Legendary ex-Ajax manager rules out return to management after horrific Premier League & Serie A spells

In a recent interview with Voetbal International, De Boer made it clear that his coaching days are likely behind him. With Ajax in the hunt for a new coach, he was asked if he would be open to step back into the hot seat.

"Not at all. All that misery," he said. "I just hope they get it right. Also for Johnny [Heitinga], a true Ajax man. They could use some improvement in their squad. They certainly have quality, especially for the Eredivisie. Let's hope for some structure. That Ajax, as it should be, dominates almost every opponent. I don't mean 50 minutes, but 70 or 80. Last week, the first half against Twente. That was embarrassing. It could have been 5-0. It shouldn't be, not at Ajax. You see it with [Liverpool coach Arne] Slot now: they have fantastic players, but things aren't going well. That puzzle just has to fall into place at Ajax too."

Despite his fondness for the club that defined his career, De Boer admits he’s lost the appetite for football’s relentless negativity and pressure.

"Never say never, but I'm not exactly thrilled. I don't miss all that negativity at all. I'm a grandfather three times over, I do things for UEFA and on TV for Viaplay, I have my house in Spain. And I get to play a lot of padel. I'm very happy with my life," said De Boer.

