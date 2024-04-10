Alisha Lehmann Aston VillaGetty
Harry Sherlock

Alisha Lehmann sends out 'fun' message after hitting historic landmark in comfortable win for Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland

Alisha LehmannSwitzerlandAston Villa WomenEuropean Championship

Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann sent out a celebratory message after winning her 50th cap for Switzerland.

  • Lehmann played for Switzerland
  • Brought up half-century of appearances
  • Villa star twice on the winning side

