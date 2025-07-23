Alisha Lehmann relaxes at Beachouse Ibiza on well-earned holiday with Switzerland team-mates after run to Euro 2025 quarter-finals

Alisha Lehmann was spotted relaxing at Beachouse Ibiza with Riola Xhemaili and other Switzerland team-mates on a vacation following the team's elimination from the 2025 European Championship. After an impressive run to the last-eight stage of the competition, Lehmann and Co crashed out as they went down 2-0 against reigning world champions Spain.

Lehmann enjoying vacation in Ibiza

Soaking up sun on beach with Swiss team-mates

Switzerland crashed out of Euro quarter-finals