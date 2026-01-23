Alisha Lehmann's new boyfriend revealed as Love Island & Baller League star Montel McKenzie with world's most famous female footballer living in England again after WSL transfer

McKenzie is a semi-professional footballer and reality TV star. He featured in the original series of Love Island and the All Stars spin-off show. He has also graced Baller League UK, where Lehmann and Love Island host Maya Jama - who is shacked up with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias - have been his coaches at MVPs United.

Lehmann and McKenzie have teamed up off the pitch after seeing the latter split with former villa partner Kaz Crossley in June 2025. They have hidden their relationship from prying eyes, but now feel comfortable enough to go public.

A source has told The Sun: “It hasn’t been much of a secret within the Baller League set up. They hit it off straight away and have been going on dates afterwards. Alisha has been flying him to her Como apartment for sneaky weekend breaks for a while now, I don’t think Montel could believe his luck. Everyone is really happy for them, although initially everyone thought it was going to be just a casual thing.”

The insider added: “With Alisha being his ‘manager’ at Baller League might have made it a bit confusing for Montel, but he was smitten, and all sorts goes on at the Baller League parties which have numerous footballers, Love Island stars and other celebs attending.”

