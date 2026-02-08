Alisha Lehmann reveals she 'didn't go outside & slept all day' as a result of growing online 'hate'

Lehmann was a guest on Chelsea captain Millie Bright and former Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly’s podcast, Daly Brightness, where she opened up and spoke about how she struggled to deal with fame early in her career. She explained how she felt increasingly judged and scrutinised by a growing Instagram following which were critical of any photos showcasing her life outside of football.

The 27-year-old continued to say that she never intended to grow her Instagram account, which now has almost 16 million followers, to become famous or an influencer, but was just following what other footballers were doing. This meant that this ‘online hate’ became difficult to deal with as Lehmann was not expecting to become such a prominent figure on social media and in football more generally.

The midfielder said that she felt ‘really sad’ and this made her unwilling and unable to leave the house. Lehmann believes that she could not live her life without fear of judgement, with many using her life outside of football as a critique of her career with the likes of West Ham, Everton, Villa and Juventus.