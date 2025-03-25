Let Alessia Russo lead the line, take advantage of a pitch which isn't a 'f*cking disgrace' & six ways Arsenal can turn around two-goal deficit in Women's Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Spain last week and now, to progress, must do something no side has done for seven years

If Arsenal are to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League for the second time in three seasons, it’s not going to be easy. The Gunners were fancied by many to defeat Real Madrid in their quarter-final tie, but a 2-0 defeat in Spain last week has left Renee Slegers’ side with it all to do at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Las Blancas, a recent addition to the top of the women’s game, have never made it to the last four of the UWCL but they will be as confident as ever going into this second leg, given victory in Madrid last Tuesday was followed by a first-ever win over Barcelona on Sunday - and in Catalunya, no less.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they have experience in this situation. When the Gunners made the semi-finals in 2023, they had to overcome a 1-0 deficit to defeat soon-to-be German champions Bayern Munich. That will give them confidence as they prepare for an even tougher task this week.

So, what do the English side need to do to enjoy a comeback victory at this stage of the Women’s Champions League again? GOAL picks out six things that could lead to another magical night at the Emirates…