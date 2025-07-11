Alejandro Garnacho's girlfriend unfollows Manchester United outcast on Instagram as rumours swirl over breakup after Argentinian was spotted with Spanish influencer
Alejandro Garnacho's girlfriend has unfollowed him on Instagram after the Manchester United outcast was reportedly spotted with a Spanish influencer.
- Garnacho's girlfriend unfollows him on Instagram
- Rumour has it that the duo have broken up
- Man Utd man spotted with Spanish influencer on recent trip