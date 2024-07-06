'Akanji - Dive Left' - Jordan Pickford's water bottle played a huge role in England goalkeeper's penalty heroics as Gareth Southgate's side reach Euro 2024 semi-finals
Jordan Pickford's water bottle played a big role in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final as the goalkeeper starred in England's win over Switzerland.
- Pickford's water bottle helped in England's win
- Strategy for Akanji's spot-kick
- England beat Turkey 5-3 on penalties