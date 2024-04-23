Aitana Bonmati makes history! Barcelona star wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year as she's recognised for Ballon d'Or and World Cup success
Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati has made history as the first footballer to win the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award.
- Bonmati named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
- Follows huge success with Barca & Spain in 2023
- Midfielder is first footballer to win the award