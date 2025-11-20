Adrien Rabiot targets 'last minute winner' against Inter with AC Milan star 'pumped' for derby return after a month out with injury

The ex-Juventus midfielder reflected on his recovery and expressed excitement about getting back on the pitch, speaking to DAZN, he said: “I'm fine, I've worked in the gym and off it these past few weeks. I just miss the pitch! I'm feeling great both physically and mentally. No athlete likes being injured, I'm sorry I couldn't help the team during this period. I took a little longer to recover, because when it comes to calves, you have to be careful. It's better not to risk being out for another three or four weeks."

Rabiot also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Milan derby and the atmosphere surrounding one of Italy’s most intense fixtures: "It's an exciting match. I've never seen it at the stadium, but I can't wait to be there because I really enjoy these kinds of games. You don't really get a sense of the atmosphere on TV, but it'll be great to be able to say I played in a derby like this. It would be great to win in the last minute with a goal from you! It'll be tough; we're both strong teams. The details will be decided.

He added: "[Mike] Maignan told me about the importance of this match, how crucial a win is for the club's history and for the fans. All of this is pumping me up, I can't wait to play, especially because I haven't played in a month and I'm really eager to get back on the pitch."

