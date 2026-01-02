adidas and MLS unveil 2026 official match ball ahead of landmark season

Major League Soccer revealed the 2026 MLS Official Match Ball, introducing a striking red, white, and blue design that nods to the people, places, and culture shaping the sport across North America as the region gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Set to debut when the MLS season kicks off on the weekend of Feb. 21–22, the new match ball turns the playing surface into a symbolic map of the league.