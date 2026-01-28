AC Milan star Rafael Leao on Man Utd's three-player shortlist of winger targets with Premier League duo also of interest

United’s recruitment team, led by Christopher Vivell, has begun narrowing down options to strengthen the left side of their attack. With the club expected to commit to a back-four system regardless of whether interim boss Michael Carrick remains in charge, the need for a dynamic wide forward has become pressing. According to The Daily Mail, AC Milan’s Leao is the headline name under consideration.

Sources in Italy suggest that the Rossoneri would be open to selling their talisman, who has scored eight goals in 18 games this season, offering United a potential route to one of Europe's most explosive talents. However, INEOS are also adhering to a preference for Premier League-proven quality. This strategy has brought Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye into the frame, although the Senegalese international is under contract until 2029, which could complicate negotiations.

The third name on the list represents a more opportunistic approach. Chelsea youngster Tyrique George, 19, is reportedly available to leave Stamford Bridge. The teenager would fit the profile of high-talent that the new ownership model is keen to develop, offering a long-term solution on the flank without the immediate financial weight of a superstar signing like Leao.