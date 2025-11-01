Getty Images Sport
Aaron Ramsey becomes Pumas’ first departure of the Apertura 2025 as the Welshman terminates contract with club
Move in the works for weeks
According to ESPN, the club was simply waiting for Ramsey to appear at Cantera to complete the termination process. The former Arsenal and Juventus player made just six appearances for the Mexico City side, starting in three of them and totaling only 235 minutes on the field - though he did manage to score once.
The numbers Ramsey left behind in Mexico
Ramsey’s time in Mexico was marked by inactivity. He arrived already carrying a long-term injury that delayed his debut with the team. And once he was finally fit to play, recurring muscle issues prevented him from maintaining consistency and kept him sidelined for much of the season.
The situation worsened during the last FIFA window. While preparing to travel with his family to Wales, Ramsey lost his dog, which was staying behind in Mexico. The incident affected the midfielder, who ended up missing the call-up to his national team due to injury - and also failed to report back to Pumas for his rehabilitation.
Reports indicate that Ramsey remained in Guanajuato searching for his pet, a situation that ultimately prevented him from returning to training with the university side.
Pumas lose key player ahead of the Liguilla
Pumas lose Ramsey at a crucial moment in their bid to qualify for the Liguilla, as the team currently sits 14th in the standings and Efraín Juárez will no longer be able to count on one of his key players.
What comes next?
The Blue and Gold side will host Tijuana this Saturday in a must-win clash in the Apertura 2025.
