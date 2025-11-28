Getty Images
Aaron Anselmino playing time concerns addressed by Niko Kovac as Borussia Dortmund boss praises Chelsea loanee
From Chelsea loanee to Dortmund’s unsung hero
When Dortmund lost defenders to injury in August, the club moved quickly to bring in Anselmino on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The expectation with the Argentine's signing wasn't much but to provide cover, learn, and offer rotation. Few predicted how quickly he'd stake a claim.
Anselmino debuted just days after arriving and immediately impressed with calm ball control and intelligent positioning. His early displays earned praise inside the club and across the Bundesliga, prompting supporters and pundits to ask whether a loanee originally considered short-term cover should now be an automatic starter. That debate intensified after he recovered from a brief muscle knock. Some wanted him protected; others saw a player ready to take on more minutes.
Kovac has navigated that tension carefully. Praising the youngster publicly while managing his workload behind the scenes. The young defender now starts regularly, but his exact minutes remain a talking point as Kovac balances his team selection ahead of crucial fixtures.
Kovac publicly backs Anselmino
During the press-conference ahead of the Bayer Leverkusen clash, Kovac left no doubt about his view of Anselmino.
"Aaron is doing really well. You can rely on the young man from the first minute to the last," he said. "A great lad, a great defender. He doesn't let anything slip. Everything is settled with Chelsea. I expect him to remain our player until the end of the season. He's getting the minutes he wasn't getting at Chelsea."
A key element in that plan is the loan arrangement with Chelsea with all parties having agreed the move would last through the season, giving Anselmino time to settle and the club certainty about his availability.
Schlotterbeck’s stalling clouds Dortmund's defence
Anselmino’s breakthrough is valuable precisely because Dortmund’s defensive picture is unsettled. Nico Schlotterbeck remains under contract until 2027 but has stalled on signing an extension; Bayern and Liverpool have been linked, and internal offers, including significant pay rises and captaincy promises, have not yet convinced him to stay. Kovac acknowledged the limits of his influence: “I don't know to what extent I can influence things there – other than showing him appreciation. I do that every single day,” he said.
That impasse matters. If Schlotterbeck departs or his focus wavers, Dortmund will rapidly move from the luxury of rotation to the pressure of replacement. The club’s short-term defensive depth is therefore contingent on two variables: Anselmino’s fitness and readiness to step up, and a timely decision from Schlotterbeck. Sporting director signals that they want clarity as soon as possible.
Kovac needs to focus on three aspects
Kovac now faces three choices he must juggle in real time. First, manage Anselmino’s workload so the loanee can grow into a leading role without injury setbacks. Second, push for clarity on Schlotterbeck's contract extension that would stabilise the back line and allow continued rotation. Third, prepare tactical contingency allotting more minutes for Anselmino in a two-man centre-back pairing, temporary shifts to a back three, or prioritising a defensive signing in January if Schlotterbeck looks likely to leave.
Dortmund will next face Leverkusen in the league before clashing with the same opponents in DFB Pokal's round of 16 on December 2.
