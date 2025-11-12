'A tense situation' - Real Madrid and Barcelona relations 'aren't good' due to Negreira refereeing case, says Joan Laporta

Los Blancos approached the matter with urgency, calling a board meeting in March 2023 as accusations against Barcelona intensified. According to a report from Marcain September, Real Madrid are determined to pursue the Negreira case to its fullest extent, seeking consequences wherever possible. The club reportedly believes that a long-standing culture of bias still exists against them and considers sanctions against Barcelona essential for the integrity of both Real Madrid and Spanish football.

What's more, Real Madrid TV, the club's official media channel, has intensified its coverage of the case, releasing a series of reports highlighting what the club views as years of unfair treatment. The broadcasts have examined data such as the distribution of yellow and red cards involving both Barcelona and Real Madrid matches – a continuation of an editorial stance the channel has maintained for some time.

Recently, Madrid lodged an official complaint to FIFA which centred on alleged refereeing inconsistencies, highlighting incidents such as Arda Guler’s disallowed goal, Kylian Mbappe’s marginal offside calls, and Dean Huijsen’s red card against Real Sociedad. Club president Florentino Perez has called for international oversight, arguing that domestic officiating lacks credibility.

When asked about the issue, head coach Xabi Alonso acknowledged that defending the club’s interests is legitimate but warned against allowing refereeing controversies to dominate the conversation. "It's legitimate to defend our interests. As long as the club does it, it's fine. I don't want the refereeing issue to be a one-track mind. Let's think about tomorrow. The Anoeta incident has been discussed enough," he said.

The complaint also references the Negreira case, asserting that the scandal continues to undermine confidence in Spanish refereeing, as several current officials began their careers under his tenure.